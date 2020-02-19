Intelsat (NYSE:I) Trading Up 25.8%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s share price was up 25.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.90, approximately 28,866,395 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 12,383,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on I shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Get Intelsat alerts:

The company has a market cap of $427.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Intelsat by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.