Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.17.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

