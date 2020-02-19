Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.01. Integer has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

