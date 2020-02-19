Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (LON:IHC) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.76 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), 16,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 650% from the average session volume of 2,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

