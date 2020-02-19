Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,297,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,628. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 29.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zendesk by 40.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Zendesk by 22.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.76.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

