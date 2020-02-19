Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) VP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

