Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $395.99. 1,093,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,732. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.46 and its 200 day moving average is $414.23.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.