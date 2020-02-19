Insider Selling: JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) insider Gregory (Greg) Richards sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$42.29 ($29.99), for a total value of A$169,156.00 ($119,968.79).

Shares of JBH traded up A$0.39 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$41.60 ($29.50). 505,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,063. JB Hi-Fi Limited has a 1 year low of A$21.24 ($15.06) and a 1 year high of A$46.09 ($32.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$40.47 and its 200-day moving average is A$36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from JB Hi-Fi’s previous Interim dividend of $0.91. JB Hi-Fi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

