Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $603,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Howard Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.11. 273,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,972. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.29 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,345,000 after acquiring an additional 449,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 575,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

