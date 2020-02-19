Insider Buying: Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Director Acquires 12,257 Shares of Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fluidigm stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 303,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,267. The stock has a market cap of $253.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,234,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 597.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 771,906 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $3,905,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 16,273.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About Fluidigm
Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.
