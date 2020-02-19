Insider Buying: Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Director Acquires 12,257 Shares of Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fluidigm stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 303,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,267. The stock has a market cap of $253.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluidigm from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fluidigm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,234,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 597.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 771,906 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $3,905,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 16,273.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.