Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Inphi were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Inphi by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,150,294. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.68. 10,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,312. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

