Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Innospec stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.41. Innospec has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOSP. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.