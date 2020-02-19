InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.85-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.58 million.InMode also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,724. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.