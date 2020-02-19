Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Inland Homes’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Inland Homes stock opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. Inland Homes has a twelve month low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.24).

Inland Homes Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

