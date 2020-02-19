Ingenia Communities Group (INA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on March 26th

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Ingenia Communities Group stock traded up A$0.25 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$5.21 ($3.70). 2,421,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,026. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$4.78 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 40.39. Ingenia Communities Group has a 52 week low of A$2.95 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of A$5.05 ($3.58).

In related news, insider James (Jim) Hazel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$44,500.00 ($31,560.28). Also, insider Simon Owen sold 10,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.90 ($3.48), for a total transaction of A$50,401.40 ($35,745.67).

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

