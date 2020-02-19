Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,101,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 317,802 shares.The stock last traded at $4.19 and had previously closed at $3.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -1.10.
About Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.