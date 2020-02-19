IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in 3M by 9.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in 3M by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

