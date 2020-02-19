Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

COP stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

