Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $1.63 Million Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.