Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 8,705 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,927,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,813,000 after buying an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,870 shares of company stock worth $10,026,926 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average is $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

