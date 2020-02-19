Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,640 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average of $167.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

