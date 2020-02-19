Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 20,658 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,293,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

