Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,295 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $201,498.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 694,618 shares valued at $3,738,997. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.