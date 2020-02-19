Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 388,995 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 388,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,998 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 29.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the third quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

