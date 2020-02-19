Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 38,385 Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period.

PUI stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $37.71.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

