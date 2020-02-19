Independence Advisors LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Independence Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Independence Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

