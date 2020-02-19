Independence Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $236.43 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.15 and its 200-day moving average is $225.26.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.