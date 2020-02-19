Independence Advisors LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $108.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

