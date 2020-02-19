Independence Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Independence Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

