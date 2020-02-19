Independence Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $223.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $184.64 and a one year high of $225.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

