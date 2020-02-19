Independence Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 513 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,600,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $169.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $170.50.

