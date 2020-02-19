Independence Advisors LLC Acquires 20,949 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Independence Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,173,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143,439 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 212,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 148,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 311,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

