Imperial Capital Comments on Lamar Advertising Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamar Advertising in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.62. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

LAMR opened at $95.63 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 123,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,625,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

