Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Plans Dividend of GBX 72.01

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 72.01 ($0.95) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $72.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,823.07 ($23.98) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,924.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,909.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63.

In related news, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

IMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,375 ($31.24).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

