Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ IMMU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,881. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 70,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,802,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

