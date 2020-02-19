Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.
NASDAQ IMMU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,881. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.
About Immunomedics
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
