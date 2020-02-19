Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,423 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

