Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $3.51 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.48. The stock had a trading volume of 775,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day moving average is $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

