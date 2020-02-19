IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $154,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,567,794 shares of company stock worth $123,031,608 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

NYSE:INFO opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

