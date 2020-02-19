IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Reaches $6.85 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $2,232.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03051613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00233318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00146513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,480,418 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.