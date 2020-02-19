Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $194.46

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.46 and traded as high as $205.25. Ideagen shares last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 127,927 shares.

IDEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86. The stock has a market cap of $461.76 million and a P/E ratio of 203.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

In other Ideagen news, insider Alan Carroll sold 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £19,430.88 ($25,560.22).

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.