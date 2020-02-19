Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.55-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.972-3.092 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.89.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $177.22. The stock had a trading volume of 222,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Icon has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $177.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.65.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

