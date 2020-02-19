Hydro Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $13,572.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00480841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.76 or 0.06221474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00067235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Bgogo, HADAX, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

