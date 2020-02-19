Hydro 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, IDAX and IDEX. In the last week, Hydro has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $7.86 million and $1.79 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00481000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.93 or 0.06844798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00070863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027800 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005026 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, IDAX, IDEX, CoinEx, DEx.top, BitMart, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

