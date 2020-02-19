Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.42

Shares of Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as low as $15.30. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 15,999,810 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hurricane Energy from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.04).

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $305.95 million and a PE ratio of -38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.69.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.