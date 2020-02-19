Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $384.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $372.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.05. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

