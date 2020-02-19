Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 90.02% from the company’s previous close.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.31.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,325. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$3.81 and a 12 month high of C$10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

