Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Hub Group worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $368,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,759. Hub Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

