Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HNP. UBS Group upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of HNP opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 48,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

