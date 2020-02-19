HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $35.82

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.51, but opened at $35.82. HSBC shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 251,610 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

Get HSBC alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.