Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Releases Earnings Results

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Highway had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of HIHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Highway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

